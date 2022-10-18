Uba Sani rallies support for Tinubu

Following the performance of Chief Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Kaduna interactive session for 2023 presidential aspirants, Senator Uba Sani has described Asiwaju as the best successor of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senator made this known while speaking to newsmen at the end of the event in Kaduna on Monday.

The lawmaker expressed satisfaction over Tinubu’s ability to roll out his all-encompassing plans for the different sectors of the economy, while specifically addressing issues peculiar to Northern Nigeria.

The Senator said Tinubu has promised to frontally tackle key development challenges facing the North, while giving priority to agriculture, education and oil exploration among others. He further stated that the APC presidential candidate assured that he would sustain the tempo of the successes recorded by security agencies by adopting innovative approaches to funding of security forcesm.

The lawmaker while speaking to newsmen after the event noted : “The leading presidential candidate handled the questions thrown at him with confidence. His rich experience in governance and politics and understanding of our challenges and workable solution makes Asiwaju Asiwaju Tinubu the right man to take the baton from President Buhari in 2023. Above all, he is inspirational leader and a man of ideas.Nigeria is in urgent need of men of ideas and those who can renew their faith in Nigeria and break new grounds”.

The Senator expressed confidence that Northern Nigeria will give the APC Presidential flagbearer total support in forthcoming general elections.

“I urge our people to come out in large numbers and make a big statement in February 2023. Jagaban is the man for Nigeria. He is a performer. He has done it before. He will do it for Nigeria”, the lawmaker reiterated.

The interactive session for Presidential aspirants was organized by the Arewa Joint Committee and it was attended by Governor Nasir El-Rufai, his counterparts and party leaders among a host of others.

