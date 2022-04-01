Uba Sani provides relief materials for Kaduna Communities

Senator Uba Sani has provided relief materials to communities affected by the bandit’s attack in Giwa Local Government.

Abubakar Rabiu Abubakar, Zonal Chief Constituency Officer to the distinguished senator Kaduna Central who disclosed this in a statement added that the Senator equally donated relief materials to communities affected by the breakout of violence in the Kaura Local Government.

The items distributed by the Senator include; Gallons of palm oil, Bags of rice, cartons of Noodles, mats, blankets, and other domestic and food items. The Senator sympathies with the people affected in these communities and pray that Almighty Allah will give them the fortitude to bear the pains of their lost ones.

Recall that the Senator had equally proposed on the floor of the Senate, an order that will allow the military to carry out unhindered operations to wipe out the criminal elements from their enclaves. The Senator express deep sadness and pain at the incessant attacks on innocent citizens and their properties.

The Team that visited Kaura Local Government was led by Engr Namadi Musa which, former Director-General of Interfaith Kaduna State and Dignitaries like former Chairman Kajuru local government Hon Cafra Caino, Jaba Local Government Council Chairman Hon Ben Jock,

Hon Banta Bala Bantex, Hon Donatus Adamu, hon. Joy Akut and Saratu Abdulazeez were also in the delegation.

While the team that visited Giwa Local Government was led by Hon. Bashir Zubairu Birnin Gwari, a former Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly flanked by Vice-chairman Kaduna North Hon Nazir Sunusi, Engr Jamil Ahmad Muhammad, Hon Ibrahim Shehu Haske and Alh Ibrahim Musa The team was warmly received by the Chairman, Giwa Local Government council, Community leaders and other party officials. The visiting team was led to the various IDP camps provided for the victims to distribute the materials with them and condole with them on the unfortunate event.

In Kaura Local Government, the delegations were received by Kaura Traditional Council, Representative of Kaura Local Government Council Chairman, Kaura Development Association and Kaura IDP Forum.





