Uba Sani presents N458bn 2024 budget to Assembly

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State, has presented the proposed 2024 “Budget of Rural Transformation for Inclusive Development”, with a total budget size of N458,271,299,477.66 to the State House of Assembly.

Sani, while presenting the budget on Monday in Kaduna said N318,836,576,588.28nillion of the budget was voted for capital expenditure while N139,434,722,889.38billion is recurrent expenditure, representing a capital to recurrent ratio of 69.57 per cent to 30.43 per cent.

According to the governor, the draft budget prioritises capital spending in accordance with the ”Sustain Agenda” of his administration.



Sani said that it was not only aimed at delivering inclusive development through the provision of critical infrastructure, especially in rural communities, but also to deliver on social protection and human capital development to reinvigorate the productivity of the people, create jobs and boost the economy.

“To this end, we propose to spend N115,421,129,011.16billion or 25.19% on education, N71,647,821,975.33 or 15.63% on health.

”We will spend the sum of N93,597,652,206.40billion, which is one-fifth of the budget or 20.42%, on the economic sector, including agriculture, public works, infrastructure, and housing,” the governor added.

Sani said that the recurrent expenditure estimates and personnel cost N74,967,939,528.47 billion, overhead cost, N39,066783,360.91billion, public debt charges, N25,400,000,000.00billon, amounting to N139,434,722,889.38billion as recurrent expenditure with net recurrent revenue at N85,906,533,753.71billion.

He said that the transfer to capital budget recurrent revenue stands at N225,341,256,643.08billion and less recurrent expenditure N139,434,722,889.38billion while recurrent budget surplus amounts to N85,906,533,753.71billion.

The total capital budget amounts to N318,836,576,588.28billion, with agriculture having N22,549,870,035.10billion, business, Innovation and technology, N1,247,820,401.08billion, housing and urban development N7,944,705,910.23billion and public works and infrastructure N N57,131,513,937.34billion, having total for the economic sub-Sector standing at N88,873,910,283.75billion.

According to him, for the sub-sector: social education has the highest share of N82,554,445,158.65billion, followed by health N53,137,528,133.91billion and social development N20,827,209,339.45billion, amounting to N156,519,182,632.01billion for the social sub sector.

The regional sub sector has N11,966,747,709.30billion for the Metropolitan authorities while N61,476,735,963.22billion goes for general administration.

The governor said that the proposed budget holds great promise for the good people of the state and that through the effective implementation of the budget,the government would bridge the gap between the rural and urban areas, revitalize the rural economies, address poverty frontally.

It will also empower the people, address our infrastructure deficits, and renew the people’s belief in governance and democracy, adding, “this is a budget like no other. It is a life transforming budget.

“I am confident that this respected house will give expeditious consideration to this budget. Our relationship with this honourable house has been very cordial.

” We thank you for your services to the people of Kaduna State. We belong to the same government. Our people expect so much from us. We must not fail them.”

In his response, the acting Speaker, Henry Danjuma-Magaji, promised that the house would scrutinize the budget and provide constructive insights that would enhance its impacts on the lives and livelihood of the people of the state.(NAN)

By Hussaina Yakubu

