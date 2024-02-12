Monday, February 12, 2024
Uba Sani orders stoppage of "levy" collection by Kaduna Varsity

By Danlami Nmodu
Governor Uba Sani has ordered the stoppage of levy collection by the management of the Kaduna State University (KASU).

According to a press release signed by Uba Sani’s Chief Press Secretary, Muhammad Lawal Shehu, the “Governor stated that collection of levies negates the State Government’s downward review of the extant fees regime announced in 2023, which was implemented as an intervention to cushion the effects of the general rising cost of living in the polity, especially in the wake of the petroleum subsidy removal.”

He said further, “The Kaduna State Government is committed to ameliorating the suffering of the people. It will continue to initiate policies, programmes and projects to bring succour to the poor, underserved and the vulnerable. It shall continue to take all necessary measures to ensure access to free and qualitative education for every citizen in Kaduna State from primary to tertiary level.”

