 Uba Sani makes new appointments

By Hassana Yakubu

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State has approved the appointment of Mr Muhammad Jalal as the new Director- General, Kaduna Geographic Information Service.

A statement issued by Muhammad Lawal, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, on Tuesday in Kaduna, also said Mr Jerry Adams has been appointed Acting Executive Chairman of Kaduna Internal Revenue Service, pending appointment of substantive one.

Others appointed included Mr Adamu Magaji, Director-General, Kaduna State Facility Management Agency; Mr Adamu Samaila, Special Adviser, Labour Matters; Amina Sani-Bello, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Student Matters; and Salisu Garba, SSA Political.

The governor also appointed Larai-Sylvia Ishaku, Special Assistant, Social Investment Programme; Mr Clement Wasah, SSA Community Engagement; and Mr Waziri Garba, SSA Administration.

The governor said that the appointments were done to quicken the pace of governance and deliver on his campaign promises.

He said those appointed had proven track records and expected them to push for the successful implementation of the agenda of the administration. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

