Uba Sani keys into KIF project, pledges two classroom blocks

Senator Uba Sani who represents the Kaduna Central District has pledged to construct two classroom blocks at the Danhonu L.E.A School in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

This is in addition to a further pledge to admit 50 out of the 100 KIF trainees into the Uba Sani Foundation training scheme.

Making the pledge at the weekend at a ground breaking ceremony by the Kashim Ibrahim Fellows, Uba Sani said his Foundation is proud to be partners with KIF in delivering services to humanity.

He commended KIF for focusing on the development of education, saying human capital development is key in order to remain relevant in the ever changing and complex world.

Noting his delight to be in the midst of Chikun people, his cherished constituents, Uba Sani promised to always identify with any programme or project for the development of the ares.

“The initiator of Kashim Ibrahim Fellows, His Excellency Governor Nasir El-Rufai deserves special mention and recognition. He is often associated with creative, innovative and progressive ideas. It is evident that he is determined to secure the future of our children.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai continues to invest heavily in education, youth empowerment and job creation. He deserves our prayers and continued support to take our dear state to higher heights,” the Senator said.

He said that the choice of Danhonu L.E.A Primary School for the project was informed by the feedback received by the Kashim Ibrahim Fellows from interacting with school teachers.

“This is a commendable approach. You did not assume that you understood the needs of the school. You carried out a NEEDS assessment and the report you got indicated that the school’s classrooms are congested. I am however aware that apart from the inadequacy of classrooms, there is also the issue of lack of furniture,” he said.

Uba Sani noted that children need a conducive environment for learning and that a child that graduates from a school with a conducive learning environment will go into the world full of confidence, and without any form of complex whatsoever.

“We must therefore improve the infrastructure in schools and higher quality teachers.

“The Uba Sani Foundation fully supports the initiative of the Kashim Ibrahim Fellows. The Foundation will undertake to construct and furnish two additional classrooms.

“I call on other individuals and organizations to emulate this initiative of the Kashim Ibrahim Fellows. We must all contribute towards addressing the challenges in our educational system. Our children are the future of our country. We can only secure the future by giving them quality education,” the Senator said.

