

Senator Uba Sani of Kaduna Central who was a Special Guest at the Annual Empowerment Programme of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) held in Kaduna said he was excited by its remarkable service in the promotion and protection of the welfare of widows and orphans of departed police officers and men.

In his remarks at the event organized to review POWA’s activities, fashion new strategies and also distribute relief materials to widows and orphans, Uba Sani said POWA is now a well respected voice in Nigeria and is setting higher goals for itself.

“POWA is breaking new grounds due to the exemplary leadership of the National Chairperson, Hajiya Aisha U.M Muri. She deserves our total support as she strives to better the lot of widows and orphans of our fallen police officers and men,” he said.

The Senator promised to engage and work with other members of the National Assembly on issues concerning the settlement of entitlements of deceased police officers and men in order to lessen the suffering of their families.

“We shall also fast-track bills that will enhance the welfare of serving police officers and men and take care of eventualities or unforseen circumstances,” he said.



He also assured POWA that the Uba Sani Foundation will partner with the National Body, and in particular the Kaduna State Chapter, in order to develop the financial skills of their members and put them in good stead to access the social investment programmes of the Federal Government.

Uba Sani also donated the sum of N2 Million to Kaduna State Chapter of POWA to assist in the execution of its 2021 programme.

