Uba Sani Foundation partners CBN on financial inclusion

In a bid to deepen financial inclusion and create opportunities for access to credit facilities for people in Kaduna Central Senatorial District, the Uba Sani Foundation in partnership with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has organized a two-day sensitization programme for critical stakeholders across the seven LGA’s of the District.

This was revealed in a media statement signed by Abubakar Rabiu Abubakar, the Zonal Chief Constituency Officer to the Senator and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Tuesday.

The engagement had in attendance Council Chairmen, District Heads, religious leaders (representatives of JNI and CAN), National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) officials, leaders of Persons with Disabilities organizations, political leaders, youth and women leaders across the seven local government areas in the zone.

The programme is the result of long and strenuous efforts by the founder of Uba Sani Foundation, Senator Uba Sani Sani to ensure that the people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District in particular and the North in general avail themselves of the opportunities offered by the Federal Government’s Social Intervention Programmes. He had observed that in successive programmes majority of the people could not benefit because they had no bank accounts and had little or no knowledge of how to access loan facilities. Instead of merely agonizing over the unfortunate situation, the Distinguished Senator took steps to remedy the situation, thus the sensitization programme.

The target of the Foundation is to get about 1 million people to open bank accounts and acquire financial literacy in Kaduna State, and to get 4 million people in the North West to open bank accounts at no cost.

Participants at the engagement session appreciated the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Uba Sani foundation for taking the bold step aimed at putting them in good stead to benefit from Government’s intervention programmes and incorporating them firmly into the ever dynamic financial system. They particularly commended Senator Uba Sani for his vision and commitment towards uplifting the condition of his people by giving them tools for self and collective empowerment.