Uba Sani bags NBA ‘Icon Of Change’ Award

The Kaduna branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has honoured Senator Uba Sani with the Icon Of Societal Change award in recognition of his contributions to the upliftment of the people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

Senator Uba Sani, Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions, was conferred with the award on Tuesday, in Kaduna, the state capital.

The award was in recognition of his good works towards uplifting the downtrodden, through capacity building and provision of basic needs to the people of his constituency.

The NBA’s award was not unconnected with the Senator’s deployment of huge resources to the economic empowerment of the underprivileged, especially within the seven local government areas that make up his senatorial constituency.

The NBA is a reputable body of lawyers with branches all over the country which honours people with proven records of achievements.

