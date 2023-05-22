Uba Sani bags best Nigerian Senator award

Less than two years after emerging as the overall best in the Senate’s Top Ten Bills Productivity Index, Senator Uba Sani has just been named “overall best Senator” by Order Paper in Abuja.

The lawmaker, who is now the APC Governor-elect of Kaduna State was first declared among the “Top Performers on Bills Sponsorship for North-West Geopolitical Zone” under “Most Valuable Parliamentarians Hall of Fame Awards organised by OrderPaper Nigeria” in July 2022.

It would be recalled that OrderPaper Nigeria, an independent organisation, is focused on monitoring the legislative activities of the National Assembly for effective service delivery to citizens.

Reacting to the award, days before his exit as Senator of the Federal Republic and now Governor-elect of Kaduna State, Uba said he was quite delighted and “deeply humbled by the fact that my efforts in the 9th Senate have been closely monitored and assessed by not just my discerning constituents and colleagues but perhaps, Nigeria’s most credible legislative watchdog, Orderpaper Nigeria.”

He expressed excitement over his recognition as the “Most Valuable Parliamentarian (MVP) Of The 9th Senate” describing it as “purely as a result of my toil and sleepless nights in the Senate which culminated in several bills including those of them that have since been signed into law by the President, His Excellecy, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.”

The outgoing lawmaker explained that he felt fulfilled by the Order Paper organisation’s “credible assessment of my efforts in the 9th Senate and I say a big thank you. This recognition clearly shows that our impactful legislative interventions have not gone unnoticed.”

Going further to identify the premise of his award, Senator Uba said: This recognition is bestowed on me purely on merit. The facts used by Orderpaper to assess me and indeed other lawmakers in the 9th National Assembly are easily verifiable. They are, in fact, public knowledge.”

He also emphasized that he did not and “could not have lobbied for this recognition” adding that “For this, I am extremely glad to accept and own this honour done me by the very profound team at Orderpaper Nigeria.”

He hailed the “pioneering efforts and painstaking approach by Orderpaper Nigeria,” adding that “it attests to the fact that hard work pays and that Nigerians actually notice good and selfless leadership”.

“I am confounded by the professionalism and thoroughness of the team at Orderpaper led by the very cerebral Mr. Oke Epia. I have since learnt that the selection process the organisation followed was extremely methodical and spanned over three years of painstaking data-driven research and routine monitoring of the activities of all the members of the 9th National Assembly. The process of assessment and selection, I have found out, received inputs from some of the best minds in academia, civil society, international partners, and other critical stakeholders. This is truly commendable.

“I am humbled by the fact that of the 469 lawmakers, I emerged as the overall best performer. This is both gladdening and most encouraging.

“It is even more so because as I assume office as the Governor of Kaduna State on May 29, by the grace of God, I am going to be very conscious of the fact that well-meaning and credible organizations like Orderpaper Nigeria are watching and assessing me very closely. This is the kind of check or monitoring our leaders need in every tier of governance. Please keep up the good work.

“It is my hope that this induction of my humble self and other deserving legislators into the Hall of Fame will spur other legislators to strive for excellence. It is all about making impact,” the lawmaker said.