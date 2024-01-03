Uba Sani at 53: Foundation marks founder’s birthday with donations to orphans, others

The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Uba Sani through his Foundation has distributed food and other personal care items worth millions of Naira to orphanage homes and other vulnerable communities in the State to mark his 53rh birthday which falls on December 31st.

The distributed items include hundreds bags of parboiled rice, Indomie noodles, cartons of cooking oil, seasonings, soap, pomade, toilet tissue papers, and sanitary pads for women.

Presenting the food items to the orphanage homes, the Executive Director of Uba Sani Foundation, Mallam Ibrahim Dan-Halilu said the donation was the fifth in series since the birth of the foundation in 2018.

He described the Governor as a free-giver who has been offering this kind of support to the less privileged long before he became a Senator.

Mallam Ibrahim said, “the Governor established the Foundation to continue the good work of providing succor to the poor, adding “since 2018 we have been donating to orphanage homes and other vulnerable communities in the state, in addition to our primary responsibility of empowering young persons and women, sponsoring the education of indigent students, and offering health intervention to those with little or no resources to cater to their health.”

“The Executive Governor also provides humanitarian assistance to communities ravaged by natural disasters and banditry through the Foundation, Mallam Dan-Halilu reiterated.

The Directors of the orphanages poured encomiums and prayers on the Governor for bringing succor to the orphans who have no one to take care of them except God and other well-meaning persons in the society. They prayed Allah to grant him long life and sound health.

Speaking to Journalists at the ceremony, the Director of Umm Aytam Marayu Foundation, Hajiya Zubaida Bature said both the orphans and parents have marked the birth date of Mallam Uba Sani because of the donation they have been receiving from his Foundation every year.

She explained that their orphanage had been benefitting from Uba Sani Foundation’s food distribution four over four years now.

It was a celebration galore at Adonai Orphanage, Kakuri with beating of drums and dance by the orphans and their caregivers who expressed extreme joy over the food relief coming from the Governor.

The Coordinator of the orphanage, Mr. Mathias expressed joy over the donation from Uba Sani Foundation, which according to him has been sustained for over four years now.

He added that the donation always puts smile on their faces as they were sure of having food to eat which is the basic need of every human being without which one cannot do anything.

In her own remarks after receiving the donation, the Director of Al-Ihsan Orphanage Home, Hajiya Firdausi Yusuf Muhammed said they were delighted over the visit that takes place on the Governor’s birthday every year.

Firdausi thanked the Governor for the donation and prayed for his long life and divine guidance in the discharge of his responsibilities.

At Naphtali Orphanage in Goni Gora, the Director, Mr. Festus Adams prayed for the governor’s long life and successful tenure.

“The Governor is a Man of God for him to remember us. His is the only donation we received this year. People are struggling to survive so nobody is coming to donate due to the current economic hardship.

“We thank His Excellency for this and pray to God to give him long life, and guide him throughout his tenure and beyond,” prayed Elder Festus.

The Kano Road Destitutes also thanked the governor for the donation and prayed for his long life and good health.

Abdullahi Ismail, leader of the physically challenged thanked the governor for donating food and cooking oil to their households.

He explained that donating food to the needy on his birthday, the governor was an expression o of gratitude to God for His mercy upon him.

The orphanage homes visited include Umm Aytam Marayu Foundation, Unguwan Dosa which caters for over 1000 orphans and widows; Al-Ihsan Orphanage, Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway, which has about 300 orphans in its custody; and Adonai Children’s Home along Gwari Avenue Kakuri,, whose inmates were largely minors and widows.

Other facilities visited are Naphtali Orphanage, Gonin Gora, Halal Children’s Home, Unguwar Rimi GRA, and Kano Road Community of underserved persons numbering over 1000, who live along the entire stretch of the road connecting Gombe Road.

The Uba Sani Foundation also visited some selected health facilities in the state where it presented cash donations to about 2000 underprivileged patients who needed money to buy their treatment drugs or pay for laboratory tests.

Presenting the financial assistance to patients, Mallam Dan-Halilu said the Governor wanted to use the occasion of his birthday to put smile on the faces of the less privileged, which was the reason for the visit to present cash donation to patients in the hospitals that needs support to sustain their medication.

The Chief Medical Directors of the facilities thanked the Governor for his generosity, and prayed Allah to extend his life so that more people will continue to benefit from his acts of kindness.

“I pray Allah to give him more years of good health to enable him sustain the gesture of helping the less privileged in our communities., said the CMD of Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital.

Some of the patients who spoke to journalists thanked the Governor for remembering them on his birthday, and prayed Allah to reward, guide and protect him throughout his tenure and beyond.

The Uba Sani Foundation was established by Mallam Uba Sani in 2018 to provide intervention in education, health and economic empowerment.

The Foundation has trained thousands of people, including youth and women in various vocational skills; provided scholarship to over 2000 high school students; and sponsored the treatment of many patients with health complications, including the congenial twins.

