Uba Sani appoints Rufai as MD, Water Corporation

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State, has approved the appointment of Mr Kabir Rufai as the new Managing Director of the State Water Corporation (KADSWAC).

Muhammed Shehu, the Chief Press Secretary to Sani disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Kaduna.

Shehu said the new MD holds a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Civil Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and a Masters of Science in Water and Waste Engineering from Loughborough University, UK

“He is a dedicated and experienced public servant, administrator and engineering professional.

”Rufai has over 3 decades experience in Water Supply services especially in operations and maintenance of water supply facilities, revenue generation, procurement, contract and project management of water supply infrastructure.

“Additionally, he brings to his new position vast experience in the procedures of project implementation of international funding agencies (donors) such as African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank and the World Bank.”

Shuhu said prior to his latest appointment, Rufai was the Project Coordinator for the Port Harcourt Water Supply and Sanitation Project since 2019.

While there, he coordinated a $200 million project for the Construction Source works for raw water abstraction, water treatment plant 144 million litres per day

(MLD) treatment plant.

It also included the construction of transmission main as well as construction of service reservoirs, among others.

He said, “Rufai has also served in various capacities in the Kaduna State Water Board such as General Manager and Project Director from 2011-2015 .

”He was also the Project Manager / Assistant General Manager (Projects), 2008-2011 and Procurement Officer / Chief Water Engineer 2002-2008, among others.

“During his time as General Manager from 2011-2015, he coordinated several projects financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the World Bank.

”They included the Zaria Water Supply Expansion and Sanitation, Zaria Water Supply Expansion Project and the National Urban Water Supply Projects for the Rehabilitation of Kaduna, Zonkwa Kafanchan, Saminaka Water Supply Schemes.”

Shehu said that Rufai is a member of the Council for the Regulation of Engineers in Nigeria, Nigerian Society of Engineers and National Water Supply Association.

He added, “While congratulating the new Managing Director KADSWAC, Sani urged him to carry out his duties with diligence,commitment to excellence and dedication to service.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Rufai succeeded Mr Sanusi Maikudi, who had served in the same capacity. (NAN

By Moses Kolo