Uba Sani appoints 19 new Permanent Secretaries, retains 7 others





Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani has approved the appointment of 19 new Permanent Secretaries and retained 7 out of the existing ones.

A statement signed by Muhammad Lawal Shehu, chief press secretary to the Governor Tuesday listed the new Permanent Secretaries and their ministries of deployment are as follows:

Mukhtar Abdullahi – Ministry of Sports Development; Dorcas Inti Benjamin Iliya – Ministry of Human Services & Social Development; Jummai C. Bako – Establishment, Office of the Head of Service; Jummai A. Danazumi Esq. – Solicitor-General (SG), Ministry of Justice; Rabiu Yunusa – Ministry of Housing & Urban Development; Ibrahim Sanusi – Local Government Service Board and Mansur Salanke Esq. – General Services (GS), Office of the Secretary to the State Government

The new permanent secretaries include Aishatu Abubakar Sadiq – Ministry of Health;Abdu Na Abdu Ashiru – Ministry of Public Works & Infrastructure; Shehu Usman Salihu – Civil Service Commission; Habib A. Lawal – Ministry of Finance;Suwaiba Shehu Ibrahim – Teachers Service Board; Dr. Mahmud Lawal – Ministry for Local Government Affairs;Linda Asabat Yakubu – Ministry of Environment & Natural Resources; Ramatu MB Tukur – Kaduna Capital Territory (KCT); Mohammed Hayatuddeen – Zaria Metropolitan Authority (ZMA);Augustine Godwin Alex – Kafanchan Municipal Authority (KMA); Felicia Indoka Makama – Governor’s Office and Al-Amin Murtala Dabo – Governor’s Office



Additionally, the 7 retained Permanent Secretaries and their ministries of deployment include: Nuhu Isiyaku Buzun – Cabinet and Political Affairs (CPA), Office of the Secretary to the State Government; Dr. Haliru Musa Soba – Ministry of Education; Dr. Yusuf Saleh – Ministry of Business, Innovation & Technology; Abubakar Abba Umar – Ministry of Agriculture; Nasiru A. Banki – Public Service Office (PSO) Office of the Head of Service; Kabiru M. Mainasibi – Ministry of Internal Security & Home Affairs and Bashir Muhammad, mni – Planning & Budget Commission



The statement said Governor Sani has urged the newly appointed and retained Permanent Secretaries to discharge their responsibilities with diligence,dedication, integrity and fairness.



The Governor further expressed his profound gratitude and appreciation to all the out-going Permanent Secretaries for their immeasurable contributions to the development of Kaduna state,and wished them success in their future endeavours.





