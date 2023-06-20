Uba Sani appoints 14 Special Advisers

By Hussaina Yakubu

Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State on Monday approved the appointment of 14 Special Advisers.

He urged them to see their appointments as a call to service.

Mr Muhammad Lawal, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, said this in a statement on Monday in Kaduna. .

He said the Special advisers were Dr Abdul Ishaq, Stakeholders Relations, Mr Atiku Sankey, Peace and Conflict Resolution, Dr. Daniel Manzo Maigari, Political Affairs, Mr Ibrahim Muhammad, Economic Matters and Dr. Mustapha Musa, Legal Matters.

Others are; Fabian Okoye, Research, Documentation and Strategy, Dr Abdullahi Ahmed, Project Monitoring, Implementation and Result Delivery, Mrs Mary Adeola Olarerin, Programme Monitoring and Evaluation and Mr Sagir Balarabe Musa, Human Capital Development.

The rest are Mr Muktar Ibrahim, Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Sabiu Sani, Investment Promotion, Mrs Bridget Sulaiman, Social Investment Programme, Dr Abdulkareem Mayere, Energy, and Mr Samaila Suleiman, Counselor, Infrastructure

Lawal said the appointments were in recognition of their wealth of experience, extensive knowledge, dedication and commitment to service.

The Governor while congratulating the new Special Advisers, urged them to see their appointments as a call to service.

He said they must discharge their duties with diligence and humility while wishing them God’s guidance in the discharge of their assignments. (NAN)

