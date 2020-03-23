UAE to halt all flights, Saudi Arabia to impose curfew over coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia have introduced more restrictions on flights and citizens’ activities to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The UAE said on Monday that all passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers in the country would be suspended for two weeks.

The decision will take effect within 48 hours.

Cargo and emergency evacuation flights would be exempted from the move, according the official WAM news agency.

On Sunday, the state carrier, Emirates said it would stop most of its passenger flights from Wednesday onwards.

The UAE’s Health and Emergency authorities said that commercial centres and shopping malls along with fish, meat and vegetables markets would be closed within 48 hours for an initial period of two weeks.

The UAE’s Interior Ministry also advised people to stay at home and not to go out unless necessary.

It also called on the public to use their personal cars with a maximum of three individuals per car.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian King Salman has ordered a partial curfew as of Monday for 21 days as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew will come into effect from 7.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m., according a royal decree carried by official Saudi Press Agency.

The Saudi Interior Ministry will be in charge of enforcing the curfew.

Some vital sectors will be exempted from the decision. (dpa/NAN)