UAE donates humanitarian items to Nigerian Army Women Corps

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy on donated sets of humanitarian items to the Nigerian Army Women Corps to support their efforts towards peace, security and nation’s building.



The Ambassador of UAE to Nigeria, Dr Fahad Al Taffaq, handed over the items to the Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, at the Nigerian Army Headquarters in Abuja.



Al Taffaq said that the donation was part of the Sheikha Fatima Mubarak’s Women Peace and Security Initiative, who doubles as the President of the General Women’s Union, Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation.



He also said that it was in collaboration with the UN Women’s Program for Peace and Security, implemented by the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence and General Women’s Union in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent to empower women in Security and Peacekeeping.



“The donated care packs were presented in recognition of the dedication of the Nigerian Army Women Corps towards peace and security.



“It includes a variety of COVID-19 personal protective equipment and clothing items.



“This humanitarian gesture is a demonstration of UAE’s commitment towards encouraging equal and effective participation of women across vital sectors particularly in security and peace building efforts globally,” he said.



Al Taffaq said that over the years, the UAE had intensified partnership with regional and international bodies to promote gender inclusivity across all sectors, particularly in the military.



He noted that in September 2020, the UN Women announced the Sheikha Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Initiative, which is a UN partnership with the UAE to train and build women’s capacities in the military, security and peace sectors.



“Also since 2016, the UAE has dedicated 322 million dollars for humanitarian activities focused on women and girl child and the UAE is surging ahead remarkably in promoting gender parity and seeing that women play a prominent role in the country’s growth.



“It is pertinent for me to acknowledge and commend the unrelenting efforts and excellent work of the Nigerian Army and particularly members of the Nigerian Army Women Corps for your selfless service towards protecting lives, providing security and ensuring peace thrives.



“I believe these care packs will provide some assistance to you and further encourage you to remain committed to safeguarding the country,” he said.



Receiving the items, the COAS, Yahaya, expressed gratitude to the UAE

government and Sheikha Mubarak for the noble gesture and called for a stronger partnership between Nigeria and the UAE in critical areas of ensuring peace and security.



“I will also like to extend my appreciation to the UAE Mother of the Nation Sheikha Mubarak for spreading her motherly support to Nigeria, we will surely continue to work together with the UAE to strengthen existing partnership, ” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that UAE Embassy has executed several women-centered initiatives, in 2019, the Embassy inaugurated a women empowerment initiative that provided vocational training for 100 Nigerian women. (NAN)

