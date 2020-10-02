U.S. Vice President Pence, wife test negative for COVID-19 – Spokesman

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen have tested negative for COVID-19 after President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania contracted the disease, an official spokesman said on Friday.

Pence’s press secretary Devin O’Malley said this via Twitter on Friday.

“As has been routine for months, Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day.

“This morning, Pence and his wife tested negative for COVID-19. Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery,” O’Malley said.