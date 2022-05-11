U.S. urged to adhere to one-China principle

A Chinese government spokesperson on Wednesday warned the U.S. Government against moves that could deviate from the one-China principle.’

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a recent update to the “Taiwan fact sheet’’.

The Taiwan fact Sheet was displayed on the website of the U.S. Department of State, which removed wording on not supporting “Taiwan independence’’ and acknowledging China’s position that Taiwan is part of China.

Zhu said some people in the Taiwan region were playing up this issue, in an attempt to garner U.S. support for independence.

“Such a move will not change the fact that Taiwan is a part of China.”

She also urged the U.S. Government to adhere to the one-China principle and comply with the stipulations of the three China-U.S. joint communiques with concrete actions. (Xinhua/NAN)

