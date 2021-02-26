U.S. strikes in eastern Syria, kills 22 pro-Iran fighters

At least 22 Iraqi fighters, who belong to pro-Iranian militant groups, were killed in U.S. strikes in eastern Syria, a monitor group said.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the strikes targeted three trucks of ammunition that were being moved from Iraq through an area near al-Qaim crossing into Syria’s Deir al-Zour province.
The militants killed were members of Kait’ib Hezbollah and the Hashd al-Shaabi Iraqi militia groups, the Observatory said.
The Pentagon said on Thursday that U.S. President Joe Biden had ordered an airstrike against infrastructure used by Iranian-backed militia in eastern Syria. (dpa/NAN)