U.S. Senator Mitt Romney’s opinion essay `we ignore China’s rise at our own peril’’ is a marker of “exaggerated and dangerous fearmongering,’’ the Washington Post said in an opinion essay.

“That China represents an existential threat a threat to the literal existence of the United States is completely unfounded,’’ the article said.

Romney’s rhetoric was disturbing especially at a time of prevalent anti-Asian sentiment in the U.S…

The essay said that his false comparison of China to an infection and China replacing America claimed could imperil the safety of Asian Americans and foreign nationals.

The U.S. should hold dialogue with China to prevent conflict and promote cooperation on shared interests, and pursue a pragmatic strategy that does not seek to stifle China’s growth. (Xinhua/NAN)

