U.S Senate Judiciary Committee set to vote on Trump’s Supreme Court pick

U.S. Senate Republicans pledged to go ahead with a vote on Thursday on President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, inspite of the Judiciary Committee Democrats pledging to boycott a proceeding that they called “a sham.”

The 22-member panel is scheduled to vote at 1 p.m (1700 GMT), deciding whether to advance Barrett’s nomination to the full 100 members of the Senate for the final decision.

Republicans have set Monday for the final full Senate vote, indicating the party believes it has enough votes to confirm Barrett’s life-long appointment before the Nov. 3, presidential election.