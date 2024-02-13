U.S. Senate approves Ukraine aid package

The U.S. Senate has approved a 95.3 billion dollar aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after many weeks of negotiations.

The bill has passed 70 to 29 in the Democratic-led chamber.

However, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives is far from certain, as former president and 2024 frontrunner Donald Trump had urged Republicans to avoid passing legislation.Trump said that this would give President Joe Biden a chance to claim a legislative victory.

The two politicians are likely to battle for the presidency, once again in November.The United States has considered Ukraine’s most important ally in the defence against the Russian invasion, since the start of the war in February 2022.

The Biden administration has provided or pledged military aid totalling more than 44 billion dollars for Kiev.The aid package passed by the Senate includes around 60 billion dollars in aid for Ukraine, the majority of which is earmarked for military support.This was roughly the amount that Biden had originally requested.The draft also includes 14 billion dollars for Israel as well as billions in aid for Taiwan and other partners in the Indo-Pacific. (dpa/NAN)