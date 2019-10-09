U.S. selects Nigerian for Department of State’s global mentoring programme

A Sports Administrator at the Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr Oluwaseun Nariwoh, has been selected to attend the U.S. Government’s professional development exchange to empower women through sports.

Nariwoh, one of the 16 participants from around the world was chosen for the global sports mentoring programme for her exemplary leadership skills, experience and impact in the sports sector.

According to a statement from the U.S. Consulate in Lagos, the mentoring programme is the product of a partnership between the Department of State, Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPNW), and the University of Tennessee’s Centre for Sport, Peace & Society.

The Public Affairs Officer of the consulate, Russell Brooks, congratulated Nariwoh on her acceptance into the prestigious programme.

According to him, the programme advances the goal of empowering emerging female leaders to serve their local communities by increasing the access of women and girls to the opportunities available to them in the world of sports.

“The U.S. Department of State believes that sports is a vehicle to advance the status, liberty and well-being of women, girls and marginalised people throughout the world.

“The Global Sports Mentoring Programme is based on the growing body of evidence that women and girls who play sports are increasingly likely to excel on both the playing field and in life.

“We are confident that Dr Nariwoh will further hone her skill-set and make a significant contribution towards gender equality in the sports community upon her return to Nigeria,’’ Brooks said.

Participants would be assisted by American mentors in the creation of strategic action plans that would be used to create sports opportunities for women and girls when they return home.

They would also take professional leadership courses and learn about the American culture, sports structure and the history of disability sports and women’s sports in the U.S. (NAN)