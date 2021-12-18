U.S. sanctions militia leader in Central African Republic

The .S. government on Friday imposed on Darassa, a militia leader Central African Republic (CAR) whose forces it accused of murder, torture, rape and kidnapping.

Darassa has been designated for abuses stemming from his leadership of the Union for Peace the Central African Republic (UPC) militia group, said the .S. Treasury Department.

“UPC’s militants have killed, tortured, raped, and displaced thousands of people since 2014,” it said a statement.

Darassa has been linked to a November 2018 attack on a displacement camp Alindao that left 112 villagers dead, including 19 children.

“Under Darassa’s leadership, the UPC militia has committed brutal atrocities against civilians,” Director of the Office of Assets Control (OFAC) Andrea Gacki said the statement.

She said the .S. will to target and expose human rights abusers, including those contributing to the humanitarian crisis the CAR. (Reuters/NAN)

