May 20, 2021 Favour Lashem



The United States of America reiterated its commitment to providing support towards uplifting the lives and overcoming the facing Nigeria.

Mary Leonard, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, stated this on Wednesday during an interview with Newsmen at the sideline of her working visit to Sokoto State.

She said the USAID had invested about 122 million dollars in activities including primary healthcare, immunisation, education, and empowerment programmes since 2015.

The ambassador explained possibilities of streamlining supports to channel on specific crops items per section are been considered in order to boost peculiar production to international standards.

According to her, expert were engaged in the promotion of varieties of agricultural value chains toward enhancing food sufficiency, employment and others.

Leonard noted USAID future interactions would aim at improving agriculturalists’ capacity towards engaging the right agricultural practices for growth and enhanced food production.

She added that the Safe Schools Initiative and educational support were given priority.

The Ambassador explained that America been supportive of Nigeria in the areas gathering and hardware security .

She said the U.S. memorandum of understanding and partnership with Sokoto State Government and Usmanu Danfodio University (UDUS) were fruitful.

She noted that UDUS’ American Space Corner established 14 years ago and serves as an avenue for discussion and sharing intellectual property among people. (NAN)

