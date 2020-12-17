U.S. records 247,403 new COVID-19 infections, 3,656 deaths

The daily number of new Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections and deaths has hit new highs in the U.S.

On Wednesday, Dec, 16, 2020, there were 247,403 new infections and 3,656 deaths with confirmed COVID-19 infection registered within the past 24 hours, a data released on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) in Baltimore said.

The highest values ​​before those 233,133 new cases and 3,306 deaths were recorded on Dec. 11, 2020.

In total, around 16.9 million people have been proven to be infected with the COVID-19 in the country with around 330 million inhabitants.