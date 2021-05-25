U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirmed on Tuesday Washington’s commitment to strengthening Israel’s security and supporting Israel’s right to self-defence.

“The U.S. fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against attacks, such as the thousand rockets fired by [Gaza Strip-controlling movement] Hamas indiscriminately against Israeli civilians.

“We had a detailed discussion about Israel security needs, including replenishing Iron Dome [air defense system].

“We will continue to strengthen all aspects of our longstanding partnership,” Blinken said at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. (Sputnik/NAN)

