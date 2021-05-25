U.S. reaffirms commitment to strengthen Israeli security, support right to self-defence

May 25, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 U.S. Secretary State Antony Blinken reaffirmed on Washington’s commitment to strengthening Israel’s security and supporting Israel’s right to self-defence.

“The U.S. fully supports Israel’s right to defend itself against attacks, such as the thousand rockets fired [Gaza Strip-controlling movement] Hamas indiscriminately against Israeli civilians.

“We had a detailed discussion about Israel security needs, including replenishing Iron Dome [air system].

“We will continue to all aspects our longstanding partnership,” Blinken said at a joint press with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. (Sputnik/)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,