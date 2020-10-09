U.S. Presidential race: Turkey will work with any administration, says Speaker

Turkey is carefully monitoring the ongoing presidential campaigns in the U.S. and will continue its partnership with Washington no matter who emerges victorious.
Mustafa Sentop, the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, has said.
“We are closely following the presidential campaigns because foreign policy is produced with regards to national interest rather than personal emotions.
“The President’s personal approach will, definitely, be important in foreign policy,” the speaker said.
He noted the differences between the candidates on issues such Syria, the Eastern Mediterranean and Libya, meaning that the Turkey-U.S. relations could be affected by a change of administration.
“Either way, irrespective of who occupies the White House for the next four years, Turkey and U.S. will continue to be allies and cooperate on a variety of critically important topics,” Sentop added.
On Nov. 3, the U.S. will decide whether Republican incumbent President Donald Trump will remain in office or the Democrat contender, Joe Biden, will take the seat. (Sputnik/NAN)
Leave a Reply