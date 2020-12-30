U.S. nurse tests COVID-19 positive after receiving vaccine

An ICU nurse in San Diego, who had received Pfizer Inc. vaccine’s shot against COVID-19 on December 18, has tested positive for the virus.

Matthew W, a 45-year-old nurse in San Diego, told ABC News San Diego affiliate KGTV that after receiving the vaccine he had only experienced arm soreness as a side-effect of the vaccine.

However, six days later after working a shift in the COVID-19 unit, he said he had chills, muscle pain and fatigue.