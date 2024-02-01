U.S.-Nigeria Business Council Announces Collaboration with Nigeria Software, AI Engineers

.

The U.S.-Nigeria Business Council has announced its collaboration with Nigeria Software and AI Engineers for the creation and launch of MyAI , a groundbreaking Transactional Artificial Intelligence software. Led by one of its esteemed members, Mr. Kayode Aladesuyi, this collaboration aims to revolutionize the field of AI and robotics in Nigeria, the United States, and the United Kingdom.



According to a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline, Nigerian American entrepreneur and technologist, Kayode Aladesuyi, founder and CEO of MYai Robotics LLC and a member of the U.S.-Nigeria Business Council, organized an exclusive team of Nigerian software and AI engineers based in the US, UK, and Nigeria for the project.

“This is the result of many years of challenging work to cultivate business relationships between Nigerians in the diaspora and at home. Our efforts at the USNBC are not restricted to exports and imports, but also to offer advice on the economy and other collaborative activities that can influence the development of technology, products, and services that will create employment and benefits for Nigeria.” Says Engr. Titus Olowokere, Executive Director/CEO, of U.S.-Nigeria Business Council.

This represents a remarkable leap forward in AI technology, offering advanced transactional capabilities and opening a world of possibilities for various industries. This cutting-edge software will enhance operational efficiency, promote growth, and drive innovation in both public and private sectors.



Mr. Kayode Aladesuyi, a renowned member of the U.S.-Nigeria Business Council, is spearheading this initiative as the driving force behind MyAI Robotics. With his wealth of experience in software development and AI, Mr. Aladesuyi is poised to lead a dynamic and diverse team of engineers from Nigeria, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Together, they are committed to pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve and redefining the future of robotics.

The U.S.-Nigeria Business Council said it recognizes the potential of this collaboration in bolstering economic development and technological innovation within Nigeria. By harnessing the power of AI, MyAI Robotics aims to positively impact various sectors, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation.

As part of this joint effort, the U.S.-Nigeria Business Council and MYai Robotics will facilitate strategic partnerships, knowledge sharing programs, and talent development initiatives. Such endeavors will create a vibrant ecosystem that fosters collaboration, entrepreneurship, and skill enhancement in the AI and robotics domain.

The software will have the capability of performing digital tasks remotely and away from the user, performing financial and secure transactions such as shopping, paying bills, or completing different financial. It will also uniquely allow users who speak different languages, up to thirty languages, to communicate seamlessly without the need to require a translation tool.

Another component is the “MYai Sales Agent”, a revolutionary user-trained sales AI that will redefine how businesses engage visitors to their website, a highly active voice AI capable of engaging hundreds of visitors simultaneously while delivering critical sales presentations and support services to visitors on a website daily.

“Our goal is to reduce apprehension about AI and create AI as an assistance tool that eases daily work and personal stress for people, while increasing quality of life for users by performing many of the daily tasks, to free up essential quality personal time that is very much needed” – Abdulmateen Bello, Chief Product Officer, MYai Robotics LLC

The collaboration between the U.S.-Nigeria Business Council and MYai Robotics signifies a significant milestone in fostering global partnerships and knowledge exchange. This joint effort will enable the sharing of expertise and resources, ultimately leading to accelerated technological advancements in AI and robotics.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

