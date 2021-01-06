U.S. National Guard being deployed to Washington amidst protests

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 06: National Guard members deploy near the White House as peaceful protests are scheduled against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, on June 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. People are expected to descend on Washington to participate in peaceful protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

 The United States (U.S.) National Guard has been deployed to the capital, Washington after pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol Building to protest the results of the country’s November presidential election, according to the White House press secretary.

“At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services.

“We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany wrote in a Tweet.

The U.S. Capitol building is on lockdown and the debate over whether to certify the results of the November U.S. presidential election, which president-elect Joe Biden won, was halted after protesters entered the building.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. lawmakers are hiding in the building as protesters enter both chambers of Congress.

The protesters support President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that there was widespread election fraud during the Nov. 3 presidential elections. (dpa/NAN)

