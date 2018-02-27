U.S. must dismantle nuclear arsenal first – DPRK official media

The official media of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) said on Tuesday that the U.S. should dismantle its nuclear arsenal first if it truly desires a nuclear weapons-free world.

The official Rodong Sinmun said in a commentary that the U.S. was the first country in the world to make a nuclear weapon and the only one to ever to use it.

It called the U.S. a “nuclear criminal.”

U.S. President Donald Trump recently said that his country needed to expand nuclear arsenal and modernize nuclear weapons because other countries were doing so.

“It is the U.S. that must abandon its nuclear ambitions before others,” said the official daily of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea.

During a meeting with American governors and mayors at the White House recently, Trump said if other countries abandon their nuclear development, the U.S. would do so “in two minutes,” according to media reports.

Accusing Washington of cherishing a “wild ambition to dominate the world with an absolute nuclear upper-hand,” the daily said that “if the U.S. opts for nuclear dismantlement, the denuclearisation issue of the world will be easily settled.” (Xinhua/NAN)