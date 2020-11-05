U.S. looks to final swing states’ results to settle election

U.S voters on Thursday will look to a handful of states still in play with the hope of getting a decisive result on whether President Donald Trump or Democratic challenger Joe Biden has won the 2020 election.

Biden has a lead in the race, and has multiple pathways to victory, while Trump, the Republican, is in a tighter spot.

Trump’s campaign has launched legal challenges in three states and is demanding a recount in another.

All eyes will be on Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania to see if any are solid enough to be called for a candidate.

If Biden can hold a lead in Arizona, which is also set to report more results, any other state coming in for him will likely push his campaign over the line.