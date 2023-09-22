U.S. institute restates commitment to peacebuilding in Nigeria

By Diana Omueza

The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) remains committed to working with government at all levels in the pursuit of peace and harmony in Nigeria.

Dr Chris Kwaja, the groups Country Manager of USIP, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja to commemorate the International Day of Peace (IDP), observed around the world on Sept. 21.

The 2023 theme is Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the Global Goals.

Kwaja said “this day is a reaffirmation of our believe in peace as the most viable pathway to a secured and stable world.

“The focus should be about the international day of peace, and the commitment of USIP to work with all actors, government, non governmental, communities and individuals.

“This is towards building peace and restoring trust across all levels of society in Nigeria,” he said.

Kwaja said that peace was a public good that should be treasured by all regardless of religious, ethnic, gender, political and socio- cultural inclinations.

The USIP country manager said that peace was a factor that defined the shared humanity and should be preserved at all cost.

According to him, as government invested in public safety and security, attention should also be given to investments in peacebuilding.

This, he said was by empowering the youths, women and Persons with Disabilities(PWDs), as key levers of peace.

“The same attention should be accorded community level actors working for peace at the grass root.

“Good governance which represents a major pillar of peace should also be upheld by leaders at all levels as a key vehicle for trust building between the government and its citizens,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

