U.S-funded NGO appoints Aisha Buhari Ambassador of ‘Albishirin Ku’ initiative

Breakthrough Action, a U.S.-funded Non-governmental Organization (NGO), has appointed Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari, Ambassador of ‘Albishirin Ku’ initiative.

The announcement was contained on her tweeter handle on Monday in Abuja.

The appointment letter was received by the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zainab Bagudu, on behalf of the first lady.

According to the tweet, ‘Albishirin Ku’ initiative is a programme sponsored by the U.S. government to raise awareness and support for empowerment of women and vulnerable families through mass media campaigns.

“Thanks to `Breakthrough Action’ for making me Ambassador of the “Albishirin Ku” initiative. The award was received on my behalf by Dr. Zainab Bagudu.“

Albishirin Ku’ is a U.S. government-funded multimedia health messaging initiative. The campaign uses mass media, mobile and digital interventions.

“Albishirin Ku’ means good news, which mirrors hope and symbolises the empowerment of women and well being of families.

“Through its programmes, families will learn that they can maintain their health and prevent diseases through their actions,” she tweeted.

She quoted the NGO as saying that the appointment was in recognition of her contributions to improving the health and well being of women and children through the Aisha Buhari Foundation in Nigeria.

The NGO ignites collective action and encourages people to adopt healthier behaviours, from using modern contraceptive methods and sleeping under bed nets to being tested for HIV. (NAN)