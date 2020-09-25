U.S. executes first Black man since resumption of federal death penalty – Media witness

Hours before the execution, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Vialva’s request for a stay.

In July 2019, U.S. Attorney General William P. Barr directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to adopt a proposed Addendum to the Federal Execution Protocol.

That cleared the way for the U.S. government to resume capital punishment after a nearly two decade lapse, and bringing justice to victims of the most horrific crimes.

The attorney general further directed the Acting Director of the BOP, Hugh Hurwitz, to schedule the executions of five death-row inmates convicted of murdering, and in some cases torturing and raping, the most vulnerable in the society – children and the elderly.

“Congress has expressly authorised the death penalty through legislation adopted by the people’s representatives in both houses of Congress and signed by the President.