U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria Mary Leonard has promised to support the peace initiative put in place by Plateau government sustain peaceful coexistence among the residents of the state.Mr Joseph Lengmang, the Director-General, Plateau Peace Building Agency, said this shortly after a closed-door meeting with Leonard at the agency’s office on Friday in Jos.Lengmang,

who described the ambassador’s visit to agency as timely, said they had a robust discussion that centred on combating conflicts and all forms of insecurity in the state.“Our discussion centred around issues of peace conflict in Plateau and how we will work closely with the U.S. embassy to consolidate on the gains we have so far achieved in terms of peace building.“The ambassador expressed her readiness and that of the U.S. government to support our local initiative in combating conflicts,

promote stable and secure environment for our people.“She affirmed the good steps we have taken so far in promoting peace, understanding and tolerance in the state,” he said.He also said that the ambassador commended the state government for making peace and security one of its cardinal objectives.The ambassador declined speaking to the media during the visit.(NAN)

