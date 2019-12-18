U.S. Embassy condemns violence against humanitarian aid workers

The U.S. Embassy in Abuja has condemned the recent violent attacks on humanitarian aid workers in Nigeria, commending and honoring their tireless efforts as they put their lives at risk to assist the forcibly displaced.

The embassy made this known in a statement on Wednesday by its Public Affairs Section.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four aid workers were executed by armed groups in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno State on Dec. 13.

The four men were among the six aid workers, who were abducted on July 26 when their convoy came under attack near Damasak, in the Mobbar LGA.

They were working on a health project implemented by the INGO Action Against Hunger.

One of the drivers was killed during the attack and another was reportedly executed on Sept. 24.

The embassy also called for the protection of humanitarian aid workers.

“The United States Embassy honours the tireless efforts of humanitarian workers.

“They risk their personal safety every day to provide critical assistance to those forcibly displaced and in need.

“This has been starkly illustrated by the recent murder of the members of Action Against Hunger.

“We condemn this senseless slaughter and extend to the grieving families our sincerest sympathy and condolences.

“Humanitarian workers deserve the protection necessary to allow them to pursue their work.

“We call on all parties to armed conflict to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, including those relevant to the safety and security of humanitarian personnel,” the embassy stated. (NAN)