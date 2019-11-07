U.S. Embassy awards over $523,000 in Grants to Nigerian Civic Groups

The U.S. Mission to Nigeria has awarded 523,314 dollars in grants in response to applications by different Nigerian civil groups in its 2019 annual programme statement.

The Public Affairs Department of the U.S Embassy in Abuja made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The embassy stated that the grants seek to address pertinent issues of concern to Nigerian citizens.

According to the statements, the grants recipients include Nonprofit organisations including; Global Peace Foundation, Centre for Change and Community Development, Development Initiative for West Africa, and arts organizations like the Jos Repertory Theatre.

It stated that the 16 projects are focused on empowering marginalised women for economic development; providing educational opportunities and development; enhancing social cohesion to foster conflict prevention; and promoting peace and security.

“A one-day workshop was organised on Oct. 29, to mentor the 16 grantee organisations on best practices in project management, and to familiarize them with the US Embassy grants management procedures.

“During the workshop, Cultural Affairs Officer, Sterling Tilley addressed the organization’s representatives regarding their partnership with the U.S. Embassy.

“He emphasised that the key role the grantees play in advancing and solidifying Nigeria’s democratic gains, creating economic opportunity, and promoting security.

“The 2020 open competition will soon go live! Applications are accepted on a rolling basis until the final deadline of July 31, 2020.

“This competition is one of many U.S. assistance opportunities”, it stated.

According to the statement, full details on the Grants are available at www.grants.gov. and information about opportunities specific to U.S. Embassy Abuja are posted on the U.S. Embassy’s website and social media platforms. (NAN)