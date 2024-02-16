U.S. defence university president urges AWCN to adopt strategic training approach

The President, United States National Defence University (NDU), Lt.-Gen. Michael Plahn, has called on the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) to adopt a training approach that simultaneously prepares military leaders for certainty and uncertainty.

The College Public Relations Officer, AWCN, Maj. Hashimu Abdullahi, in a statement on Thursday, said that Plehn made the call during a courtesy visit to the college, in Abuja.

He emphasised the importance of strategic training and education for military leaders.

Plehn also emphasised the significance of self-development, military exercises, and comprehensive training and education programs in equipping leaders to navigate unpredictable situations effectively.

According to him, strategic training resonated with the core mission of AWCN, which is “to produce well trained, educated and inspired operational level leaders for the Nigerian Army” capable of addressing the evolving and often unpredictable nature of security threats in the country.

In his response, the Commandant of AWCN, Maj.-Gen. Ishaya Maina, expressed gratitude for the existing collaborations between the AWCN and NDU.

Maina acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the US NDU in enhancing the knowledge and capabilities of participants in various AWCN programs.

He further solicited for more collaborations and deepening engagements between the institutions.

During the visit, Col. AM Dikko, a member of faculty of AWCN treated the visitors to a detailed brief on the College activities particularly highlighting the partnership between both institutions. (NAN)

By Sumaila Ogbaje