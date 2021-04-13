U.S. Defence Secretary in Germany to settle defence ties

 U.S. Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, is meeting his counterpart Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in Berlin Tuesday, with the aim of settling defence ties.

This is coming after a tumultuous four under the previous U.S. administration.

Former U.S. president, Donald Trump, repeatedly criticised Germany for not spending enough defence, and late in his term announced the withdrawal of thousands of U.S. from the country.

President Joe Biden’s policies have changed little from Trump’s, however, with the U.S. still demanding that NATO countries spend two per cent of gross national product defence.

Germany in 2020 spent 1.56 per cent on defence but has promised to increase it.

A key sticking point likely to arise ’s discussions was the Nord Stream-2 pipeline, a megaproject that also has security implications.

Washington believed the undersea gas pipeline between Russia and Germany would make Germany and Europe too dependent on Russian .

The pipeline was almost completed and the German government had refused to call a halt to the scheme.

Germany and Washington were also looking to find a common on international in Afghanistan.

Berlin wanted to make the withdrawal of dependent progress in peace negotiations between Taliban militants and the Afghan government but it was not clear whether the U.S. would agree to this.

After meeting Kramp-Karrenbauer, Austin was due to visit U.S. troops in Stuttgart.

He would continue his European trip with talks in Brussels. (dpa/NAN)

