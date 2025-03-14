U.S. Defence Attaché seeks increased military training with Nigerian Navy

The Defence Attaché of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, Col. Thomas Brooks, has expressed interest in expanding training programmes between the United States and Nigeria, particularly

By Oladapo Udom

The Defence Attaché of the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria, Col. Thomas Brooks, has expressed interest in expanding training programmes between the United States and Nigeria, particularly with the Nigerian Navy.

Brooks made this known on Friday during a courtesy visit to the Western Naval Command in Apapa, Lagos.

He said that this was his first visit from Abuja to Lagos and deemed it important to introduce himself as the new U.S. Defence Attaché to Nigeria.

“My visit to the command is to meet with the commander of the Western Naval Command, to better understand its challenges and priorities.

“By doing so, we can identify ways to coordinate efforts, improve communication, and explore areas where the U.S. military can support the Nigerian military.

“This will also help us gain a better understanding of Nigeria’s security concerns and enhance training; whether by sending Nigerian sailors to the U.S. or deploying our teams here,” Brooks said.

Brooks underscored the importance of improving cooperation between the U.S. Navy and the Nigerian Navy, as well as naval forces in Europe and Africa.

The cooperation according to him, is to strengthen security in the Gulf of Guinea.

“Nigeria has historically been a very strong security partner.

“It has the largest and most capable Navy in the Gulf of Guinea, with enormous responsibility for securing the region.

“The United States government recognises this and is committed to extending and sustaining our support as much as possible,” he added.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Micheal Oamen, reaffirmed the strong partnership between the Nigerian Navy and the U.S. Navy, particularly in training and joint exercises.

“We have a strong relationship in training and conducting exercises, especially in the Gulf of Guinea.

“As one of the most credible and capable navies in the region, our collaboration with the U.S. has been highly beneficial.

“This has enabled us to train our personnel effectively and maintain readiness to dominate the maritime domain,” Oamen said.

He welcomed the defence attaché’s commitment to further enhancing training and exercises.

The FOC noted that such commitment would improve the Nigerian Navy’s preparedness to counter maritime threats.

“This development translates to better readiness for the Nigerian Navy, particularly within the Western Naval Command.

“Our economic survival as a maritime nation depends on the security of our waters.

“With 80 per cent of our foreign exchange generated from maritime activities, it is essential that we have well-equipped and trained personnel to secure the Gulf of Guinea,” he noted.

Oamen, on behalf of the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, appreciated the relationship between the U.S. and Nigeria and hoped that it would only get better in the years to come. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)