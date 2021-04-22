) U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry’s visit to China last week, has revived bilateral cooperation on climate change, Washington-based online news magazine ‘The Diplomat’ has reported.

“Kerry’s visit puts climate change firmly back on the China-U.S. agenda.

“The joint statement included some welcome commitments and held out hope for more progress in the future,’’ said the report.

The envoy visited China from April 14 to April 17, at China’s invitation.

During the visit, the envoy held talks with China Special Envoy for Climate Change, Xie Zhenhua, in Shanghai and met via video link with Chinese Vice-Premier, Han Zheng.

Following the talks, China and the U.S. issued a joint statement, in which both sides agreed to be committed to cooperating with each other.

They also agreed to cooperate with other countries to tackle the climate crisis and working together with other stakeholders to strengthen the implementation of the Paris Agreement. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

