U.S. climate envoy’s China visit revives bilateral cooperation on climate change – media

) .S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry’s visit China last , has revived bilateral on climate change, Washington-based online news magazine ‘The Diplomat’ has reported.

“Kerry’s visit puts climate change firmly back on the China-.S. agenda.

“The joint statement included some welcome commitments and held out hope for more progress in the future,’’ said the report.

The envoy visited China April 14 April 17, at China’s invitation.

During the visit, the envoy held talks with China Special Envoy for Climate Change, Xie Zhenhua, in Shanghai and met via video link with Chinese Vice-Premier, Han Zheng.

Following the talks, China and the .S. issued a joint statement, in which both sides agreed be committed cooperating with other.

They also agreed to cooperate with other countries the climate crisis and working together with other stakeholders to strengthen the implementation of the Paris Agreement. (Xinhua/NAN)

