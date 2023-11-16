Thursday, November 16, 2023
U.S., China to resume military-to-military communication – Biden

By Favour Lashem
The U.S. and China will resume military-to-military communication after a long period of radio silence, according to U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden disclosed this to reporters after a long-awaited face-to-face meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

The meeting held on the sidelines of the ongoing summit in Filoli Estate, San Francisco, U.S.The summit is the 30th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting that began on Nov. 14 to end on Nov. 17.

The step was “critically important,” the U.S. leader said.“We are reassuming military-to-military direct contact… (which had) been cut off, and has been worrisome.“That’s how accidents happen,” Biden said during a news conference in San Francisco.“We’re back to direct, open, clear, direct communications,” Biden said.“Vital miscalculations on either side can cause real, real trouble with a country like China or any other major country,” he added. (dpa/NAN)

