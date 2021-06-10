U.S. calls on Nigeria to end Twitter suspension

The U.S.on Thursday appealed the Federal Government reverse its decision on suspension of Twitter operations in the country.


The U.S. Department of State in a statement by spokesman, Ned Price said Nigeria should respect the right free speech.


The Federal Government had on Friday the operations of Twitter indefinitely due its use for activities that were capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.


The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension of the micro-blogging social network, days after Twitter deleted a post by President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly violating its policy.


The U. S., however, advised the Federal Government to end the ongoing suspension of Twitter and subsequent threats to arrest and prosecute Nigerians who use it.


“The United States is likewise concerned that the National Broadcasting Commission ordered all television and radio broadcasters to cease Twitter.


“Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy.


“Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies.


“We support Nigeria as it works towards unity, peace, and prosperity,’’ the statement stated.


The U.S, therefore, called government to respect its ’ right to freedom of expression by reversing this suspension. (NAN)

