U.S. calls on Nigeria to end Twitter suspension

The U.S.on Thursday appealed to the Federal Government to reverse its decision on suspension of Twitter operations in the country.



The U.S. Department of State in a statement by spokesman, Ned Price said Nigeria should respect the right to free speech.



The Federal Government had on Friday suspended the operations of Twitter indefinitely due to its use for activities that were capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.



The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension of the micro-blogging social network, days after Twitter deleted a post by President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly violating its policy.



The U. S., however, advised the Federal Government to end the ongoing suspension of Twitter and subsequent threats to arrest and prosecute Nigerians who use it.



“The United States is likewise concerned that the Nigerian National Broadcasting Commission ordered all television and radio broadcasters to cease using Twitter.



“Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy.



“Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies.



“We support Nigeria as it works towards unity, peace, and prosperity,’’ the statement stated.



The U.S, therefore, called on the government to respect its citizens’ right to freedom of expression by reversing this suspension. (NAN)