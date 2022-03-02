U.S-based group urges FG to ensure systematic evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine

By Cecilia Ologunagba

Mr Gbenga Omotayo, Chairman, Nigerian-Americans Public Affairs Committee (NAPAC), New York, has urged the Federal Government to ensure timely and systematic evaluation of Nigerians stranded in Ukraine.

Omotayo who made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York, further urged the Federal Government to leverage its relations with other countries in evacuating its citizens.

The leader of the political action committee praised Nigerian government for the efforts it has made so far towards ensuring the safety of its citizens, noting that more could still be done.

He advised the Nigerian government to learn from U.S’. experiences of evacuation.

“The Nigerian government has done well; it has tried but it can do more.

“Our government should do better; it should give maximum attention to our citizens trapped in Ukraine,’’ he said.

NAN reports that as of Monday, the Nigerian Embassies in Romania, Hungary, and Poland had received over 256 stranded Nigerians from Ukraine while awaiting the arrival of 200 more in the coming days.

“In the last 24 hours, officials of the Nigerian Embassy received 130 Nigerians safely at Bucharest, Romania, where they had been provided accommodation and would be documented, while we finalise arrangements to bring them back home.

“Also, officials at Budapest, Hungary, had received and accommodated 74 Nigerians safely, where they are being documented for subsequent travel arrangements back to Nigeria.

“We are expecting another batch of about 200 in the city of Budapest on Monday,’’ Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Gabriel Aduda said in a statement.

In Warsaw, 52 Nigerians and 23 others were being processed at the Polish government’s reception point at Hala Kijowska.

“Milny 90, 37-552 Milny, which is near the border of Korczowa-Krakowiec, is a camp that is well-organised with beds and beddings, food, heating, clothing, and medicals for evacuees.

“We assure Nigerians that all hands are on deck and arrangements are being put in place to effectively evacuate our citizens, in safety and dignity,” he stated.

Also, the Nigerian government has made arrangements with the authorities of the countries to grant an access-free visa to stranded Nigerians. (NAN)

