U.S. Attorney-General orders investigation into alleged election fraud

U.S. Attorney General, William Barr, has directed federal prosecutors across the country to examine allegations of fraud in the Nov. 3 general elections.

Barr’s directive is contained in a Nov. 9 memo titled, “Post-Voting Election Irregularity Inquiries” addressed to relevant divisions in the Department of Justice.

It came two days after the projection of former Vice President and Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, as winner of the keenly-contested presidential election.

The Republican incumbent President Donald Trump has not conceded, and is alleging that the election was stolen by the Democrats especially in battleground states.