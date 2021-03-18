The United States has assured Plateau Government of support for its peace initiatives, health and other development projects.

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Mary Leonard, gave the assurance at a courtesy visit to Gov. Simon Lalong,on Wednesday at Government House Jos.

“We have so many successful programmes enough to bring communities and people together, to make sure that we can construct a lasting endurable peace,” she said.

She said the health interventions would be through its partners and agencies, such as the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), AIDS Preventive Initiative In Nigeria (APIN) and President’s Emergency Plans for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

She said her visit to Plateau was for the flag-off of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Treatment Surge Light Campaign, conceived at further reducing the burden of people living with the virus as well as preventing further infections.

The ambassador said the programme would provide a platform for them to intimate stakeholders, on the various lessons learnt in their health interventions in Plateau and other states for appropriate action.

“We also want to talk about the priorities of the programme and how we reached our goal of getting 40, 000 plus people identified for HIV/AIDS treatment.

“This is because we are at the moment seeking the ability to achieve epidemic control not in 20 years or ten years, but in one or two years,” she said.

Leonard said the discussions at the scheduled flagg off, would not only be limited to only seeking to address HIV, but also for Malaria and other diseases.

In his response, the governor thanked the United States for its Interventions not only in HIV but in strengthening the security architecture of the state.

Lalong thanked the country for supporting Plateau in establishing its Peace Building Agency to facilitate peaceful coexistence in the state, while noting that health was very critical in the well being and progress of any society.

“Health is very important , we concentrate on health and we have challenges in running that organisation, especially addressing the issues of HIV in Nigeria and particularly in Plateau,” he said.

The governor said health, education and security were some of the major priorities of his adminstration, while seeking support from the U.S. in the sectors, especially with the economic hardship caused by the pandemic .

He said that Plateau was endowed with solid mineral resources and agriculture, making it a viable investment destination.

Lalong said the State Economic and Investment Summit which was delayed by COVID-19, would hold by the end of the year.(NAN)

