The appointment of a special envoy for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project by the United States would be considered as interference into affairs of other countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.Peskov told reporters that the move by the U.S. would be considered interference because Washington “has nothing to do with this issue”.On Wednesday, the media reported, citing current and former U.S. officials, that the White House is looking to appoint a special envoy tasked with halting the construction of the Nord Stream 2 project that would carry Russian gas to Europe.

“This project is extremely important for European energy security and for providing Europe with energy resources.“But, of course, such special representatives on the project, which have nothing to do with the United States of America and which is generally located on another continent, probably speaks very eloquently about what is called interference in internal affairs, interference in the economic interests of other countries, and so on and so forth,” Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman also said that Russia and its partners were committed to completing the gas pipeline project.

“So far, we see that the countries that are partners in this project are quite consistent in their intentions to finalise this project and launch it,” Peskov said.Nord Stream 2 is a new export gas pipeline running from Russia to Europe across the Baltic Sea, over 1,200 kilometers.The project is implemented by the Nord Stream 2 AG company.

The decision to build Nord Stream 2 was based on the successful experience in building and operating the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

The new pipeline, similar to the one in operation, will establish a direct link between Gazprom and the European consumers.

It will also ensure a highly reliable supply of Russian gas to Europe.

This is particularly important now when Europe sees a decline in domestic gas production and increasing demand for imported gas.

The total capacity of two strings of Nord Stream 2 is 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year.

The aggregated design capacity of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2, therefore, is 110 billion cubic meters of gas per year. (Sputnik/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

