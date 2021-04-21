The chief of the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) wants transparency in the run-up to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“All countries should publish the exact number of tests carried out, with the name of the athlete, in real time.

“The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has this data. They should publish it.

“We think that will only be fair especially in the light of the Coronavirus situation and the doping scandal in Russia.

“Because only in this way do we all get trust in the athletes and the checks made around the world again,’’ Travis Tygart told Germany’s Sport Bild magazine on Wednesday.

Tygart said there was fear of the great unknown at the coming Tokyo Games this July because it was unfortunately not public who and how often was tested worldwide.

According to Tygart, the 2016 Rio Games has 1,913 athletes in 10 sports with the highest doping risk that did not have a single check before the Games.

That something like that can happen it’s completely unacceptable. (dpa/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

